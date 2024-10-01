News & Insights

HII Secures $458 Mln Contract To Modernize IT Architecture For U.S. Govt.

October 01, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), Tuesday announced that the company's Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $458 million contract to develop communications and IT networks for the U.S. government.

Under the task order, the company would develop solutions to improve system hardening to potential cyber threats, introduce new capabilities, and enable cloud migration.

The project, utilizing the model-based systems engineering, would help customers, including U.S. Department of Defense service components and the U.S. Special Operations Command, with IT services and solutions to support the warfighters.

The five-year task order was awarded under the Department of Defense's Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract vehicle.

Currently, HII's stock is trading at $265.33, up 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

