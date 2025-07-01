Markets
HII

HII Receives Order For Over Dozen REMUS 300 Small Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles From Hitachi

July 01, 2025 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), Tuesday announced that the company has received an order for more than a dozen REMUS 300 small uncrewed undersea vehicles from Hitachi, Ltd.

The order comes under a program that will deliver the vehicles over multi-years.

"This procurement represents a key sale milestone for the REMUS 300 commercial program," said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies' Uncrewed Systems business group.

"We greatly appreciate the confidence Hitachi has placed in us."

Currently, HII is trading at $243.48, up 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.