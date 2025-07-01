HII Receives Order For Over Dozen REMUS 300 Small Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles From Hitachi

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), Tuesday announced that the company has received an order for more than a dozen REMUS 300 small uncrewed undersea vehicles from Hitachi, Ltd.

The order comes under a program that will deliver the vehicles over multi-years.

"This procurement represents a key sale milestone for the REMUS 300 commercial program," said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies' Uncrewed Systems business group.

"We greatly appreciate the confidence Hitachi has placed in us."

Currently, HII is trading at $243.48, up 0.84 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

