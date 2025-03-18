HII Mission Technologies Secures $147 Million Contract for U.S. Navy Training Services

HII's Mission Technologies division secured a $147 million contract for U.S. Navy combat training services over five years.

Quiver AI Summary

HII's Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $147 million contract to provide combat training services for the U.S. Navy, covering both shipboard and shore-based operations. This five-year task order involves comprehensive engineering support for training systems, including installation, system certification, testing, troubleshooting, and lifecycle sustainment, aimed at enhancing the readiness of U.S. naval forces. Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group, emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Navy to deliver high-quality service. The work under this contract will take place at multiple U.S. and overseas locations, and it is part of the SeaPort Next Generation contract vehicle. HII is recognized as a leading defense provider and military shipbuilder with a strong commitment to national security.

Potential Positives

HII's Mission Technologies division secured a significant $147 million contract to support the U.S. Navy, highlighting the company's strong position in defense contracting.

The five-year task order demonstrates HII's capability to provide comprehensive engineering support for naval training systems, indicating a trust in their expertise from the U.S. Navy.

This contract could lead to an expanded relationship with the U.S. Navy, potentially opening up further business opportunities in the defense sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the value of HII's recent contract with the U.S. Navy?

HII's recent contract with the U.S. Navy is valued at $147 million.

What services will HII provide under the new contract?

HII will provide engineering support for shipboard and shore-based combat training systems.

How long is the duration of the awarded task order?

The task order awarded to HII spans five years.

Where will HII perform its contracted work?

HII's work will be performed at multiple locations in the U.S. and overseas.

What is HII's mission in relation to national security?

HII's mission is to deliver powerful defense solutions to protect peace and freedom worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 295 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $147 million contract to support shipboard and shore-based combat training services for the U.S. Navy.





Under the five-year task order, HII will provide engineering support for every aspect of training systems under the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA), including associated hardware, software, subsystems and elements. Tasks will range from integrated training system hardware and software installation, system certification and testing to troubleshooting, repair and lifecycle sustainment.





"Providing full-cycle support for U.S. Navy, joint, coalition and Department of Defense training systems requires a seamless, well-orchestrated approach and close collaboration with the Navy customer to make sure we're providing the best quality service possible," said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies' Global Security group. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with NSWCDD DNA and ensuring our military fleets remain mission-ready through warfare systems superiority."





HII supports the U.S. naval fleet across various bases and operational theaters worldwide.









The company was awarded this task order under the SeaPort Next Generation multiple award contract indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity vehicle. Work will be performed at multiple locations in the U.S. and overseas.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong.







