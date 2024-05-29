HII Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $249.51, changing hands as low as $249.12 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $198.14 per share, with $299.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $248.30. The HII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

