HII Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $224.31, changing hands as high as $225.89 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $177.20 per share, with $260.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.94. The HII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
