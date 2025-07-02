HII Launches Virginia-Class Submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII launched the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas at Newport News Shipbuilding for final outfitting and testing, enhancing national security.

Quiver AI Summary

HII announced the successful launch of the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) at its Newport News Shipbuilding division, marking a significant milestone in submarine construction for the U.S. Navy. The submarine was transferred to a floating dry dock and launched into the James River, where it will undergo final outfitting, testing, and crew certification. HII emphasizes its commitment to enhancing submarine production to bolster national security, with Arkansas being the 27th Virginia-class submarine and the 13th constructed by the company. The submarine is notably sponsored by the six women of the Little Rock Nine, symbolizing a historical milestone in desegregation. HII, the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S., continues to deliver advanced capabilities in defense technology.

Potential Positives

HII successfully launched the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800), marking a significant milestone in submarine construction and demonstrating the company's capabilities in defense manufacturing.

The launch of Arkansas highlights HII's commitment to increasing submarine construction cadence and throughput for the U.S. Navy, reinforcing its position as a key player in national security.

The inclusion of the Little Rock Nine as sponsors of the Arkansas adds a historical and cultural significance to the launch, strengthening HII's community engagement and recognition of diversity.

The advanced capabilities of the Virginia-class submarines, including increased firepower, maneuverability, and stealth, position HII as an essential provider of modern naval warfare solutions.

Potential Negatives

Potential implications surrounding the historical significance of the sponsors, the Little Rock Nine, may lead to scrutiny over the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion in its workforce.



The focus on increasing submarine construction cadence and throughput raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain quality and safety standards amidst accelerated production schedules.



While the announcement highlights the launch of the Arkansas, it does not provide details on any delays or issues experienced during construction, which could indicate underlying problems in the production process.

FAQ

What is the significance of the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas?

The Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) represents advanced capabilities in firepower, maneuverability, and stealth for the U.S. Navy.

Where was the Arkansas submarine launched?

The Arkansas submarine was launched into the James River at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division.

Who are the sponsors of the Arkansas submarine?

The sponsors are the six women of the Little Rock Nine group, who were pivotal in the desegregation of schools.

What is HII's commitment regarding submarine construction?

HII is committed to increasing submarine construction cadence and throughput to enhance national security for the U.S. Navy.

How many Virginia-class submarines has HII delivered?

The Arkansas is the 27th Virginia-class submarine and the 13th delivered by HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANASTASI D KELLY sold 1,960 shares for an estimated $455,856

CHAD N. BOUDREAUX (Ex VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,965 shares for an estimated $449,873

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

EDMOND E. JR. HUGHES (Ex VP & Chief HR Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $301,483

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HII forecast page.

Full Release



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that



Virginia



-class submarine



Arkansas



(SSN 800) was recently launched into the James River at the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division.





Shipbuilders transferred the submarine from a construction facility to the floating dry dock, where it was launched and moved by tugboats to a submarine pier at the shipyard for final outfitting, testing and crew certification.





“We are committed to increasing submarine construction cadence and throughput for the U.S. Navy,” said Bryan Caccavale, NNS vice president of Navy programs. “Nuclear-powered submarines are critical to our national security and we’re proud to see



Arkansas



in the water.”





The ship’s sponsors are the six women of the historic group known as the Little Rock Nine, the first African American students to attend all-white Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, during desegregation.







Arkansas



is the 27th



Virginia



-class submarine and will be the 13th delivered by NNS. The advanced capabilities of



Virginia



-class submarines increase firepower, maneuverability and stealth.













Photos accompanying this release are available at:



http://hii.com/news/hii-launches-virginia-class-submarine-arkansas-ssn-800-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/



.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:





Todd Corillo







Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com











(757) 688-3220





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c609754d-2ea8-40c1-a687-94530e80f334





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.