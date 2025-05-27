HII Hosts UK House of Commons Defence Committee to Support AUKUS Partnership at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII hosted UK Defence Committee members to discuss AUKUS collaboration and showcase shipbuilding capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

HII hosted members of the UK House of Commons Defence Committee at its Newport News Shipbuilding division to discuss the AUKUS partnership, which aims to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and enhance collaboration on advanced defense capabilities. Committee chairman Tan Dhesi expressed satisfaction with the visit, emphasizing the strategic importance of AUKUS, which HII supports through its expertise in submarine construction and workforce development. HII's leadership showcased the shipbuilding facilities and the Apprentice School, highlighting efforts to prepare skilled workers for the trilateral defense initiatives. As a key player in the AUKUS Workforce Alliance and with a contract to enhance Australian supplier qualifications, HII is dedicated to strengthening industrial collaboration among the U.S., UK, and Australia in support of shared security objectives.

Potential Positives

HII hosted members of the UK House of Commons Defence Committee, reinforcing its leadership role in the AUKUS partnership.

The company highlighted its facilities and expertise in building nuclear-powered submarines, crucial for supporting AUKUS objectives.

HII's involvement in the AUKUS Workforce Alliance signifies its commitment to workforce development and collaboration among the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

The award of the AUSSQ pilot program contract indicates HII's pivotal role in integrating Australian suppliers into the U.S. submarine industrial base.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the purpose of the HII hosting the UK Defence Committee?

The visit supports the AUKUS partnership focused on nuclear-powered submarines and advanced capabilities.

Who attended the HII event in Newport News?

Members of the United Kingdom House of Commons Defence Committee attended the event to discuss AUKUS objectives.

What did the Defence Committee see during their visit?

They toured facilities supporting Virginia-class submarines and HII's Apprentice School focused on workforce development.

What is the AUKUS Workforce Alliance?

The AUKUS Workforce Alliance is a partnership aimed at preparing a skilled workforce for Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines.

How does HII contribute to the AUKUS partnership?

HII aligns its capabilities with AUKUS objectives, focusing on submarine construction, workforce development, and supply chain collaboration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANASTASI D KELLY sold 1,960 shares for an estimated $455,856

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

EDMOND E. JR. HUGHES (Ex VP & Chief HR Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $301,483

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 318 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alembic Global issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HII forecast page.

Full Release



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted members of the United Kingdom House of Commons Defence Committee at its Newport News Shipbuilding division last week.





The visit was held in support of the trilateral Australia, United Kingdom and United States (AUKUS) partnership. HII continues its commitment to supporting AUKUS, which set in motion tasking across all three countries to determine the optimal pathway to provide Australia with conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines and a broader partnership on advanced capabilities.





“The Committee were delighted to visit the HII yard and see the skill and endeavour on display,” said Tan Dhesi, chairman of House of Commons Defence Committee. “The AUKUS agreement is a vital tool for the strategic advantage of all three countries and the Committee is pleased to support it with our recently launched inquiry, ensuring it achieves its maximum potential.”





Defence Committee members met with company leadership and saw facilities that support construction of



Virginia



-class nuclear-powered attack submarines. Additionally, they participated in a tour of the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School that focused on HII’s workforce development expertise.









Photos accompanying this release are available at:



http://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-united-kingdom-house-of-commons-defence-committee-members-at-newport-news-shipbuilding/



.





“We greatly appreciate the Defence Committee’s engagement and the opportunity to showcase how HII’s decades of expertise directly support AUKUS objectives,” said Michael Lempke, president of the HII Mission Technologies division Global Security group and the leader of HII’s Australia and U.K. operations. “From building nuclear-powered submarines to fortifying industrial capacity across the U.S., U.K. and Australia, our efforts are closely aligned with the trilateral vision. These discussions are vital to strengthening the collaboration and driving the innovation that underpins AUKUS.”





Industrial integration of submarine and shipbuilding capabilities between the U.S., U.K. and Australia is a critical component of the AUKUS partnership, enabling aligned defense production, workforce development, and supply chain collaboration to support shared security objectives.





NNS is one of only two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy. HII is the founding member of the AUKUS Workforce Alliance (AWA), a dedicated partnership committed to preparing a skilled workforce in support of all steps of Australia’s optimal pathway to sovereign nuclear-powered submarines. The company was awarded a contract for the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification (AUSSQ) pilot program to accelerate the identification and qualification of Australian suppliers and products into the United States submarine industrial base.







About Defence Committee’s inquiry



:



https://committees.parliament.uk/work/9068/aukus/









About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:









Todd Corillo







Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com











(757) 688-3220





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e10b8d-40aa-41d0-ae1c-fc3eb8b5c17e





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.