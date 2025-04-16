HII Hosts Secretary of the Navy John Phelan at Newport News Shipbuilding for Insightful Tour and Discussions

HII hosted Secretary of the Navy John Phelan at Newport News Shipbuilding for a shipyard tour and discussions on shipbuilding.

HII hosted Secretary of the Navy John Phelan at its Newport News Shipbuilding division for a tour and meetings with leadership and workers, marking his first visit since his confirmation in March. Phelan praised the essential role of the Newport News workforce in building ships that support American seapower and national security. The tour included views of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers under construction, showcasing advanced production techniques. Phelan interacted with sailors and participated in testing systems on the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. The event was attended by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and several congressional representatives. Newport News Shipbuilding employs over 26,000 people and is one of the few yards capable of building nuclear-powered vessels for the Navy.

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan's visit signifies high-level government acknowledgment and support for HII's shipbuilding efforts, enhancing the company's reputation in the defense sector.

The tour highlighted HII's advanced technology and facilities in constructing key naval assets, showcasing their capability to meet national defense needs effectively.

With a workforce of over 26,000, HII is underscored as a vital industrial employer in Virginia, which may positively influence local economic conditions and community relations.

HII's involvement in significant projects like the Columbia- and Virginia-class submarines and the USS Enterprise (CVN 80) demonstrates its critical role in national security and its long-term growth potential.

None

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted the secretary of the Navy at its Newport News Shipbuilding division Wednesday for a tour of the shipyard, meetings with company leadership, and direct interactions with shipbuilders and sailors.





It was the first visit to NNS by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan since confirmation to the position in March.





“The work being done in Newport News is essential to American seapower,” Phelan said. “These incredible workers are not just building ships, they’re building our future, securing our way of life, and ensuring peace through strength.”





“We are honored to have Secretary Phelan in the shipyard and show him what our shipbuilders do,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “Shipbuilding is complex and difficult work and requires a commitment to purpose. We appreciate Secretary Phelan’s leadership, perspective and insight as we work relentlessly to be strong partners in strengthening and expanding American shipbuilding.”













The tour covered the construction lifecycle for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers, including conversations with the shipbuilders who are building and delivering ships critical to the national defense. Phelan saw firsthand how NNS is leveraging technology and state-of-the-art facilities to execute serial-module-production for both



Columbia



- and



Virginia



-class submarines. The group was able to experience these submarines in various stages of construction, from early construction to final assembly and test.





Phelan also toured construction progress on two aircraft carriers, including



Enterprise



(CVN 80) in the dry dock, as well as



John F. Kennedy



(CVN 79), undergoing final outfitting and testing at NNS. While on



Kennedy



, he met with sailors, toured the flight deck, and participated in topside testing of the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS).





Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, D-Va., Congressman Rob Wittman, R-Va., and Congressman John McGuire, R-Va., joined Phelan for a portion of the visit.





With a workforce of more than 26,000 people, NNS is the largest industrial employer in Virginia. The shipyard is one of two shipyards capable of designing and building nuclear-powered submarines for the U.S. Navy and designs, builds, refuels and defuels nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:





Todd Corillo







Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com











(757) 688-3220



