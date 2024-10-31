HII falls -23.5%

HII (HII) is down -23.5%, or -$58.95 to $191.53.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HII:
- HII reports Q3 EPS $2.56, consensus $3.86
- HII cuts FY24 shipbuilding revenue view to approx $8.8B from $8.8B-$9.1B
- HII board increases quarterly dividend 5c to $1.35 per share
- HII Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- HII’s Mission Technologies division to consolidate into four operational groups
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.