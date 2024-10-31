HII falls -22.7%

HII (HII) is down -22.7%, or -$56.88 to $193.62.
- HII awarded $3B LOGIX contract to support national defense
- HII falls -23.5%
- HII reports Q3 EPS $2.56, consensus $3.86
- HII cuts FY24 shipbuilding revenue view to approx $8.8B from $8.8B-$9.1B
- HII board increases quarterly dividend 5c to $1.35 per share
