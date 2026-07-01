Is HII Expanding Its Presence in the Naval Sustainment Market?

Huntington Ingalls Industries HII continues to strengthen its position in the naval sustainment market through its long-standing partnership with the U.S. Navy and broad portfolio of shipbuilding, maintenance and lifecycle support capabilities. The company provides mission-critical maintenance, modernization and technical support services that help ensure the operational readiness of some of the Navy's most advanced surface vessels.



A key example is HII's latest U.S. Navy contract. In June 2026, the company secured a nearly $417.7 million contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command to provide maintenance and repair support for aircraft carriers and amphibious ships. The contract is expected to be completed by June 2031.



Aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships play a critical role in projecting naval power and supporting expeditionary operations worldwide. Maintaining key systems, such as aircraft elevators, is essential to ensuring uninterrupted flight deck operations, efficient movement of personnel and equipment, and overall mission readiness. HII's expertise in providing long-term sustainment and maintenance services reinforces its role in supporting the operational availability of the U.S. Navy's fleet.



With governments worldwide increasing investments in naval modernization and fleet readiness, demand for maintenance, repair and lifecycle support services is expected to remain strong. Huntington Ingalls' extensive experience in naval shipbuilding, sustainment and modernization, combined with its long-standing relationship with the U.S. Navy, positions it well to benefit from long-term defense modernization initiatives and the growing focus on maintaining combat-ready naval fleet.

Other Naval Sustainment Stocks to Watch

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the naval sustainment market are discussed below:



Lockheed Martin LMT: The company's Rotary and Mission Systems segment supports advanced naval warfare programs, including the AEGIS Combat System, the Littoral Combat Ship and Multi-Mission Surface Combatant programs, strengthening the operational capabilities of the U.S. Navy and allied fleet.



BAE Systems plc BAESY: The company designs, builds, modernizes and supports a wide range of naval platforms, including aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates. Its broad naval sustainment capabilities and shipbuilding expertise position it to benefit from rising global investments in naval fleet modernization.

The Zacks Rundown for HII

Shares of HII have surged 11.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 0.83X compared with its industry’s average of 2.62X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s 2026 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HII stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.