HII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $200.48, changing hands as low as $200.40 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $148.85 per share, with $224.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $200.19. The HII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

