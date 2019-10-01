HII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $211.15, changing hands as low as $209.81 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $173.80 per share, with $262.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $210.22.

