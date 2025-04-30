HII Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.35 per Share

HII's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, payable June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

HII announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share, set to be paid on June 13, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 30, 2025. As a leading global defense provider with over 135 years in advancing U.S. national security, HII focuses on delivering powerful ships and all-domain solutions, including unmanned systems and cyber capabilities. The company is the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S. and employs approximately 44,000 individuals, with its headquarters based in Virginia.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share, demonstrating the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payout reflects the company's financial health and stability, as it is maintaining a consistent reward to investors.

The scheduled payment date of June 13, 2025, allows investors to plan for income generation, bolstering investor confidence.

HII's position as a leading defense provider with a long operational history underscores its significance in national security, potentially attracting interest from investors focused on defense and stability sectors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a quarterly cash dividend might indicate that the company is prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over potential reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could concern investors about long-term growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by HII?

HII has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share.

When will the HII dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2025.

What is the record date for HII shareholders?

Shareholders must be recorded by the close of business on May 30, 2025.

What does HII specialize in?

HII specializes in global defense solutions, including military shipbuilding and advanced technologies.

How many employees does HII have?

HII employs approximately 44,000 people globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share, payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2025.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contact:









Brooke Hart (Media)







brooke.hart@hii-co.com







202-264-7108





Christie Thomas (Investors)







christie.thomas@hii-co.com







757-380-2104



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.