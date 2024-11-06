HII appoints Wilkinson as president of NNS division

HII (HII) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Kari Wilkinson to serve as president of the company’s Newport News Shipbuilding, NNS, division, effective Jan. 1, 2025. She will succeed Jennifer Boykin, who is retiring from her position at year’s end after 37 years with the company. The president of NNS, which is HII’s largest division, oversees more than 26,000 shipbuilders who design, build, and maintain the world’s most complex ships: nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines.

