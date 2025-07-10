HII to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31

HII will announce second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31 and host a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Quiver AI Summary

HII (NYSE: HII) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, with anearnings conference callscheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time, which will be webcast on the company's website. Key participants in the call will include President and CEO Chris Kastner and CFO Tom Stiehle, and additional materials, such as slides, will be available online to accompany the presentation. The call will also be replayed on the website for a limited time. HII is a leading all-domain defense provider, known for its role as the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S., with a history spanning over 135 years, focused on delivering advanced national security solutions across various domains.

Potential Positives

HII will release its second quarter financial results, providing transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

Theearnings conference callwill feature key executives, including the president and CEO, enhancing engagement with investors.

The company showcases its position as the largest military shipbuilder and its commitment to national security, reinforcing its competitive edge in the defense sector.

HII's strong workforce of 44,000 employees underlines its capacity to deliver on its mission and support its operational capabilities.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will HII release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

HII will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

What time is the HIIearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern time on July 31, 2025.

How can I listen to the HII conference call?

You can listen to the HII conference call live on their website at https://www.hii.com/.

Who will participate in the HIIearnings call

Participants will include Chris Kastner, president and CEO, and Tom Stiehle, CFO of HII.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, replays of theearnings callwill be available on HII's website for a limited time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANASTASI D KELLY sold 1,960 shares for an estimated $455,856

CHAD N. BOUDREAUX (Ex VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,965 shares for an estimated $449,873

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

EDMOND E. JR. HUGHES (Ex VP & Chief HR Officer) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $301,483

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 322 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HII Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HII in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HII, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HII forecast page.

$HII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HII recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $300.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $235.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $265.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, July 31, and host anearnings conference callat 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website:



https://www.hii.com/



.





HII participants will include Chris Kastner, president and CEO, and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII









Contacts:





Brooke Hart (Media)







brooke.hart@hii-co.com







202-264-7108





Christie Thomas (Investors)







christie.thomas@hii-co.com







757-380-2104



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.