HII and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Collaborate to Enhance Ship Production at Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries explored production opportunities and technological advancements at Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Quiver AI Summary

HII recently welcomed leaders from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) at its Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to further their collaboration outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed earlier in the month. The meeting aimed to explore immediate opportunities and innovative processes to enhance ship production efficiency. Brian Blanchette, President of Ingalls Shipbuilding, emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue and the showcasing of their shipbuilding efforts that contribute to national security. The visit included discussions with leadership, a tour of the shipyard, and a demonstration of a new virtual welding lab designed to improve training for shipbuilders. HHI's Chief Executive, Won-ho Joo, expressed appreciation for HII's technological advancements and a desire to deepen their partnership, as both companies seek to leverage their combined expertise to innovate and strengthen the global defense industry.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries showcases HII's commitment to international partnerships aimed at enhancing shipbuilding efficiency and production capabilities.

The focus on leveraging technology, including the new virtual welding lab, positions HII as an innovator in training and workforce development within the shipbuilding sector.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the global defense industry, aligning with HII's mission to support national security and advance technological innovation.

Potential Negatives

Direct mention of exploring new processes may imply current shortcomings or inefficiencies in ship production.

Focus on partnership with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries could suggest HII is looking for external assistance rather than solely relying on internal capabilities.

The need for a strategic partnership to advance technological innovation raises concerns about HII's current technological standing in the defense industry.

FAQ

What was the purpose of HII's meeting with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries?

The meeting focused on identifying opportunities and implementing processes to accelerate ship production.

What technology was showcased during the visit to Ingalls Shipbuilding?

The visit highlighted a new virtual welding lab enhancing skills for current and future shipbuilders.

What is the significance of the memorandum of understanding between HII and HHI?

The MOU aims to leverage combined expertise for innovation, efficiency, and strengthening the defense industry.

How does HII ensure national security through its shipbuilding efforts?

HII delivers powerful ships and technology solutions vital for U.S. national security and defense.

Where can I find more information about HII?

More information about HII can be found on their official website at www.hii.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HII Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HII Insider Trading Activity

$HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 306 institutional investors add shares of $HII stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted HD Hyundai Heavy Industries leaders at the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division Tuesday, advancing joint goals of the



memorandum of understanding



signed by the two companies earlier this month. The visit focused on identifying near-term opportunities and exploring the implementation of new processes that could support the acceleration of ship production.





“This visit is a continuation of the important dialogue taking place between HII and our international partners,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “Today’s visit allowed us to showcase the great work our Ingalls shipbuilders do every day in support of national security and an opportunity to exchange ideas on best practices, while examining what we can begin working on right away.”





The visit included meetings with Ingalls leadership, a tour of the shipyard and a stop at the company’s



new virtual welding lab



, where the group experienced how this immersive, hands-on training environment is not only enhancing the skills of current and future shipbuilders, but also setting a new national benchmark for how technology can be leveraged to grow a highly proficient workforce in this essential trade.









Photos accompanying this release are available at:



https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-hd-hyundai-heavy-industries-leaders-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/



.





“We appreciate the opportunity to visit our partners at HII and see how they are using technology to enhance efficiency and quality at Ingalls,” Chief Executive of the Naval & Special Ship at HHI Won-ho Joo said. “We look forward to building on the strong foundation set by our recent MOU announcement.”





HII and HHI are two of the world’s leading shipbuilders across multiple classes of ships. By working with shipbuilding allies, this strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both companies to advance technological innovation, maximize production efficiency, and strengthen the global defense industry.







About HII







HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.





As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:







HII on the web:



https://www.HII.com/





HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/



HII on Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII





HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII



HII on X:



https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII





HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII



HII on Instagram:



https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII











HII Contact:







Kimberly K. Aguillard





228-355-5663





Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a441a1a4-91c0-48ce-b13e-96b88096a512





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.