HIG's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Investment Income

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. HIG delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of $3.42, up 6% year over year and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 by 9.6%.

Revenues came in at $5.23 billion, topping the consensus mark of $5.19 billion by 0.8%. The top line improved 6.8% year over year.

The quarterly results benefited from higher investment income, premium growth in Business Insurance and improving Personal Insurance profitability. Strong new business expansion in Small Business and favorable pricing trends supported results. However, the upside was partly offset by an increased expense level, higher catastrophe losses and weaker Employee Benefits profitability.

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

HIG Benefits From Investment Income Growth

The Hartford’s second-quarter core earnings inched up 1% year over year to $945 million. Net income available to common stockholders rose 31% year over year to $1.3 billion, helped by stronger operating performance and income from discontinued operations.

Earned premiums grew 5.3% year over year to $6.3 billion, marginally higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net investment income, before tax, advanced 22% year over year to $800 million, higher than the consensus mark of $746 million. The increase reflected higher income from limited partnerships and other alternative investments, along with growth in invested assets.

Total benefits, losses and expenses escalated 8.8% year over year to $6 billion due to higher amortization of DAC and insurance operating expenses.

P&C current accident year catastrophe losses were $222 million, up 4.7% year over year.

HIG Business Insurance Delivers Steady Growth

The Business Insurance unit remained the largest contributor to operating performance, with written premiums rising 5% year over year to $4 billion. Net income rose 1% to $704 million, while core earnings declined marginally year over year to $695 million, as higher premium growth and investment income were offset by underwriting pressures.

The segment’s combined ratio deteriorated to 91.4 from 87 in the prior-year quarter, pressured by less favorable prior-year development and higher catastrophe losses. The metric compared favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92.

Small Business delivered improvement, with written premiums increasing 7% year over year and the combined ratio improving to 85.9. Growth was supported by double-digit new business expansion.

HIG Personal Insurance Improves Profitability

Personal Insurance continued its turnaround, with core earnings rising 36% year over year to $128 million. Written premiums declined 7% to $915 million as competitive market conditions weighed on growth.

Profitability improved significantly, with the combined ratio improving to 90.1 from 94.1 in the prior-year quarter. The metric compared favorably with the consensus mark of 97.

The segment’s underlying loss and loss adjustment expense ratio improved 280 basis points to 60. Pricing increases outpaced loss cost trends, helping offset pressure from lower earned premiums and higher expenses.

HIG P&C Other Ops Remain Stable

P&C Other Operations reported core earnings of $17 million, up 21% year over year. Revenues increased 35.3% year over year to $23 million.

HIG’s Employee Benefits Faces Cost Pressure

Employee Benefits reported core earnings of $139 million, down 15% year over year. The decline reflected higher losses, particularly in group disability, although premium growth remained positive.

Fully insured ongoing premiums increased 5% to $1.7 billion. The segment’s core earnings margin was 7.4%, supported by strong life results and solid disability performance.

The loss ratio deteriorated to 72.5% from 69.1% in the prior-year quarter, while the expense ratio improved to 25.2% from 25.7% due to earned premium growth and lower commissions, partially offset by higher technology costs.

The Hartford Funds Sale Boosts Corporate Results

Hartford Funds was reclassified as discontinued operations following the agreement to sell Hartford Funds Management, Inc. The transaction resulted in income from discontinued operations of $318 million before tax in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $57 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a $251 million income tax benefit related to the sale.

Corporate reported net income of $300 million in the quarter compared with $45 million a year ago, while core earnings resulted in a loss of $34 million, narrower than a loss of $36 million in the prior-year period. The improvement in reported results was primarily driven by the Hartford Funds transaction impact.

HIG’s Financial Update (as of June 30, 2026)

The Hartford exited the second quarter with total assets of $88 billion, up 2.3% from 2025-end, while total investments inched up 0.8% from 2025-end level to $64 billion. Cash rose 2.5% to $125 million during the same period.

Debt remained largely stable at $4.4 billion. Total stockholders’ equity came in at $19.6 billion, up 3.4% from year-end 2025. Book value per share excluding AOCI improved 7.2% year over year to $78.91.

Operating cash flow was $2.2 billion in the first half of 2026, down marginally from the prior-year comparable period.

HIG Strengthens Capital Returns

The Hartford continued its capital deployment efforts during the quarter, returning $615 million to shareholders. The company repurchased $450 million of shares and paid $165 million in common stock dividends.

The board also authorized a new $4.2 billion share repurchase program effective Aug. 1, 2026, through the end of 2028. This authorization represents a 27% increase from the previous program.

HIG Maintains Strong Operating Metrics

The company generated a trailing 12-month core earnings return on equity of 18.7%, which improved 270 basis points year over year.

HIG’s Zacks Rank

The Hartford currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported second-quarter 2026 results so far, the bottom-line results of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, Chubb Limited CB and First American Financial Corporation FAF beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. Total operating revenues declined 6.7% year over year to $2.64 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 1%. Net premiums earned declined 8.8% year over year to $2.2 billion. Net investment income of $432.5 million advanced 4.7% year over year in the quarter.

RenaissanceRe's underwriting income declined 0.4% year over year to $599.1 million. The combined ratio improved to 72.8% from 75.1% in the year-ago quarter. The Property segment’s net premiums earned of $881.6 million increased 1.6% year over year. It generated an underwriting income of $642.7 million, which increased 2% year over year. The Casualty & Specialty Segment unit recorded net premiums earned of $1.3 billion, which tumbled 14.7% year over year to $1.32 billion.

Chubb’s second-quarter 2026 core operating earnings of $7.26 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.63 by 9.5%. The bottom line increased 18.2% year over year. Revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $15.77 billion but missed the consensus mark of $15.90 billion by 0.8%. P&C underwriting income increased 18.8% year over year to $1.94 billion. The combined ratio improved 180 basis points to 83.8%. Consolidated net premiums written increased 3.6% year over year to $14.71 billion. Pre-tax net investment income increased 12.3% to a record $1.76 billion.

Global P&C net premiums written, excluding agriculture, advanced 2.8% to $11.99 billion. Life insurance net premiums written grew 7.5% to $1.94 billion. North America Commercial P&C net premiums written declined 2.3% to $5.59 billion. Major accounts and specialty fell 9.0% as underwriting actions weighed on property business, while middle-market and small commercial premiums increased 8.9% to $2.34 billion. Overseas General Insurance net premiums written jumped 10.2% to $3.99 billion, or 4.8% in constant dollars.

First American Financial reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.08 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.6% and rose 35.9% year over year. Operating revenues climbed 15% to $2.1 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4%. Direct premiums and escrow fees reached $794.1 million, marking a 14.8% increase from the prior-year level. Investment income totaled $183.7 million in the second quarter, up 14.7% year over year.

In the Title Insurance and Services unit, total revenues rose 16.9% year over year to $2 billion. Investment income increased 11% to $164 million. Adjusted pretax margin expanded 310 bps to 15.7%. Title open orders increased 0.7% to 188,200, while closed orders declined 0.7% to 137,300. Average revenue per direct title order increased to $4,572, reflecting a 31% increase in commercial average revenue per order. In the Home Warranty segment, total revenues rose 3.3% to $113.8 million, exceeding our model estimate of $111 million. Pretax income climbed 8.5% year over year to $24.2 million.

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The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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