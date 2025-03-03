News & Insights

Highwoods Reports Recent Investment And Financing Transactions

March 03, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Monday has announced recent investment and financing transactions completed in the fourth quarter of the year 2024 and early 2025.

The company sold several non-core properties in Raleigh and Tampa through multiple transactions, generating a total of $166.4 million. Of this, $21.4 million was closed in the fourth quarter of 2024, with the remainder finalizing in early 2025. The sales included a 170,000-square-foot office building in North Raleigh and three buildings totaling 616,000 square feet in Tampa's Westshore submarket. These properties, with an 88% occupancy rate, were projected to yield $13.6 million in GAAP net operating income and $13.0 million in cash net operating income in 2025.

Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2024, Highwoods acquired full ownership of the land beneath its Century Center assets in Atlanta for $50.6 million, consolidating control over the 12-building office park spanning 1.7 million square feet and 13 acres of developable land. The company had previously held the buildings under a long-term ground lease.

Further, Highwoods raised $51.3 million in net proceeds by selling 1.59 million shares of common stock at an average price of $32.71 per share.

President and CEO Ted Klinck emphasized that these transactions align with the company's strategy of divesting non-core assets to reinvest in higher-quality properties. He noted that the nearly $220 million raised strengthens Highwoods' financial position and provides capital for future expansion in 2025. Klinck also highlighted that acquiring the Century Center land enhances long-term ownership stability and flexibility.

HIW is currently trading at $29.68 or 1.89% higher on the NYSE.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
