Markets
HIW

Highwoods Properties Q4 FFO Increases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) reported that its funds from operations available for common stockholders for the fourth quarter 2019 increased to $96.9 million or $0.91 per share, from $91.8 million or $0.86 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income available for common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $59.9 million or $0.58 per share, compared to $53.0 million or $0.51 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Rental and other revenues grew to $192.07 million from $181.39 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share and revenues of $193.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company has increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.48 per share. This equates to an annualized dividend of $1.92 per share, a 1.1% increase from last year.

For 2020, the Company expects FFO per share to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.72. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.33 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular