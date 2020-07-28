Markets
HIW

Highwoods Properties Q2 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) reported that its net income available for common stockholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $37.0 million or $0.36 per share down from $39.4 million or $0.38 per share in the second quarter of 2019.

Funds from operations available for common stockholders was $99.2 million or $0.93 per share compared to $93.1 million, or $0.87 per share last year.

Rental and other revenues were $183.15 million compared to $184.07 million last year.

The company now expects FFO per share for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $3.59 to $3.68, compared to the prior range of $3.55 to $3.68 per share provided on April 28, 2020. The updated outlook excluded potential lost rental revenues and non-cash straight line rent credit losses due to COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular