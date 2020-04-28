Markets
HIW

Highwoods Properties Q1 FFO Rises; Cuts FY FFO/shr Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) reported that its funds from operations available for common stockholders for the first quarter of 2020 rose to $98.8 million or $0.93 per share, from $76.5 million or $0.72 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

Net income available for common stockholders was $185.5 million or $1.79 per share compared to $7.3 million or $0.07 per share last year.

Rental and other revenues grew to $192.80 million from $172.36 million in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share and revenues of $187.44 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects FFO per share for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.68, excluding potential lost rental revenues and non-cash straight line rent credit losses due to COVID-19. Previously, it expected FFO per share to be in the range of $3.60 to $3.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular