Highwoods Properties price target raised to $35 from $32 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Highwoods Properties (HIW) to $35 from $32 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes 40 REITs it covers reported this week with 24 beats, 3 misses and 13 meets. 27 bumped 2024 guidance, 2 cut, 9 maintained. On average, reporting companies underperformed REITs by -50 bps the day they reported and -140 bps through Friday midday, Wells adds.
