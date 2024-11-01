Highwoods Properties price target raised to $32 from $30 at Baird

Baird analyst David Rodgers raised the firm’s price target on Highwoods Properties (HIW) to $32 from $30 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said robust leasing activity is driving a shallower trough in occupancy and further development leasing provides future upside.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HIW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.