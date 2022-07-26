Markets
Highwoods Properties Lifts FY22 FFO Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter, Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) Tuesday lifted its full-year FFO per share outlook.

The company now expects full year 2022 FFO per share of $3.92 to $4.00, up from prior estimate of $3.82 to $3.98.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.55 per share for the year.

"The consistency of our performance while simultaneously improving our long-term outlook and further fortifying our balance sheet demonstrates the resiliency of our portfolio, platform and strategy. With another strong quarter now in the books and healthy outlook for the remainder of the year, we are pleased to update our FFO outlook, which implies a $0.06 per share increase at the midpoint," said CEO Ted Klinck.

