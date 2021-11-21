Highwoods Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIW) stock has plunged to US$45.51, but insiders may have sold too soon at an even lower price of US$43.74

Highwoods Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:HIW) stock price has dropped 3.7% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$55k in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$43.74 is still lower than the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Highwoods Properties

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, David Hartzell, for US$55k worth of shares, at about US$44.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$45.51). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 4.8% of David Hartzell's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Hartzell.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HIW Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

Does Highwoods Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Highwoods Properties insiders own about US$64m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Highwoods Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Highwoods Properties insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Highwoods Properties insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Highwoods Properties (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

