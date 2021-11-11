Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.07, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIW was $47.07, representing a -3.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.98 and a 37.27% increase over the 52 week low of $34.29.

HIW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HIW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports HIW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.91%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hiw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.