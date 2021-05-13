Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.87, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIW was $42.87, representing a -6.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.89 and a 46.92% increase over the 52 week low of $29.18.

HIW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). HIW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports HIW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.08%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

