Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HIW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIW was $40.32, representing a -23.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.76 and a 60.64% increase over the 52 week low of $25.10.

HIW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HIW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports HIW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .59%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

