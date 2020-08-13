Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.73, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIW was $39.73, representing a -24.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.76 and a 58.29% increase over the 52 week low of $25.10.

HIW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HIW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports HIW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.28%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIW Dividend History page.

