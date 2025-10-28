Highwoods Properties Inc. Reveals Fall In Q3 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $12.88 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $14.56 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $201.77 million from $204.32 million last year.

Highwoods Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.88 Mln. vs. $14.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $201.77 Mln vs. $204.32 Mln last year.

