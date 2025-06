Highwoods Properties, Inc. Reports Strong Second Generation Leasing Activity with Over 750,000 SF Signed in Q2 2025

Highwoods Properties signed over 750,000 SF of second generation leases this quarter, including 300,000 SF of new leases.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. announced strong leasing activity in the second quarter of 2025, signing over 750,000 square feet of second-generation leases since April 1, including more than 300,000 square feet of new leases. CEO Ted Klinck emphasized the company's healthy leasing pipeline and the appeal of their properties in well-located business districts. The volume of executed leases and potential future prospects positions Highwoods for increased occupancy later in 2025. The company, a publicly-traded office real estate investment trust, focuses on creating valuable environments and experiences in commercial real estate, while also acknowledging potential risks that may affect their financial outcomes.

Highwoods Properties has signed over 750,000 square feet of second generation leases since April 1, 2025, indicating strong leasing activity.

The total includes over 300,000 square feet of new leases, highlighting the company's ability to attract new tenants.

The company has a healthy leasing pipeline of new and renewal prospects, positioning it for potential growth in occupancy later in 2025.

Positive remarks from CEO Ted Klinck emphasize the value of Highwoods' commute-worthy portfolio in strategic business locations.

Dependence on second-generation leasing may indicate challenges in attracting new tenants to newly constructed properties.

Risks outlined in forward-looking statements highlight the company's vulnerability to economic downturns, customer financial difficulties, and increasing operating expenses.

The potential inability to lease second-generation space quickly or on favorable terms raises concerns about future occupancy and revenue stability.

What is the recent leasing activity at Highwoods Properties?

Highwoods Properties has signed over 750,000 square feet of second generation leases since April 1, 2025.

How many new leases were signed in the second quarter?

Over 300,000 square feet of new leases were signed in the second quarter of 2025.

What locations does Highwoods Properties focus on?

Highwoods Properties focuses on business districts in cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville.

Who is the CEO of Highwoods Properties?

Ted Klinck is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Highwoods Properties.

Where can I find more information about Highwoods Properties?

More information can be found on Highwoods Properties' website at www.highwoods.com.

$HIW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HIW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 03/05 and 0 sales.

$HIW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $HIW stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

