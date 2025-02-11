Highwoods Properties, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Highwoods Properties, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, available on their website.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company, a publicly-traded REIT based in Raleigh, focuses on owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, and managing office properties primarily located in key business districts across cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and more. Highwoods aims to lead the commercial real estate sector by creating inspiring environments and experiences for clients and communities, thereby driving value for stakeholders. For further details, the financial results are available on their website.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating the company is providing timely financial updates to its stakeholders.



The company continues to affirm its position as a fully-integrated office REIT, demonstrating its commitment to managing and developing properties in key business districts.



Highwoods' vision to lead in the evolution of commercial real estate can enhance its reputation and attract more investors and customers.



The emphasis on creating exceptional environments and experiences aligns with current trends in the workplace, possibly leading to increased demand for its properties.

The press release lacks specific details about the financial performance metrics for Q4 and the full year 2024, making it difficult for investors to assess the company's current standing.

The announcement does not address any potential challenges or risks faced by the company, which could raise concerns about transparency and accountability.

There is no mention of guidance or projections for the upcoming year, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding future performance.

What financial results did Highwoods Properties announce?

Highwoods Properties announced its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024.

Where can I find the press release for Highwoods Properties?

The press release is available in the investors section of Highwoods' website at www.highwoods.com.

What type of company is Highwoods Properties?

Highwoods Properties is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on office properties.

Which business districts does Highwoods Properties operate in?

Highwoods operates primarily in Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

What is the mission of Highwoods Properties?

Highwoods aims to create environments that inspire collaboration and achievement among teammates and customers.

$HIW Insider Trading Activity

$HIW insiders have traded $HIW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOHN HARTZELL sold 6,173 shares for an estimated $205,313

$HIW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $HIW stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)



has released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. To view the release, please visit the investors section of our website at



www.highwoods.com



HIW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results









About Highwoods







Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at



www.highwoods.com





Contact:







Brendan Maiorana













Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer













brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com













919-872-4924







