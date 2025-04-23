Highwoods Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.50 per Share

Highwoods Properties announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for shareholders and a preferred stock dividend.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, translating to an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share, payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record by May 19, 2025. Additionally, a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share for the company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will be paid on June 2, 2025, to holders of record as of May 15, 2025. Highwoods Properties, a publicly traded REIT based in Raleigh, focuses on owning, developing, and managing properties in key business districts across several major cities. Their mission is to create inspiring environments that enhance collaboration and value for customers and shareholders alike.

Potential Positives

Highwoods Properties declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The announcement includes an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share, which could enhance investor confidence in the company's financial stability and growth.

The favorable timing of dividend payments, with preferred stock dividends scheduled ahead of common stock dividends, indicates strong cash flow management.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunities for growth, potentially signaling a lack of reinvestment in expansion or innovation.

The dividend payout might raise concerns among investors about the company's cash flow stability, especially if earnings do not support such distributions in future quarters.

The presence of two different dividend declarations (common stock and preferred stock) could create confusion among investors regarding the company's financial priorities and impact perceptions of shareholder fairness.

FAQ

What is the recent dividend declared by Highwoods Properties?

Highwoods Properties declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on June 10, 2025, to all holders of record as of May 19, 2025.

What is the dividend for the Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock?

The Board declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share for the Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

What is Highwoods Properties' vision?

Highwoods aims to lead in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of customers, communities, and investors.

Where is Highwoods Properties headquartered?

Highwoods Properties is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

$HIW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HIW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 03/05 and 0 sales.

$HIW Insider Trading Activity

$HIW insiders have traded $HIW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOHN HARTZELL sold 6,173 shares for an estimated $205,313

$HIW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $HIW stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)



announces its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on June 10, 2025 to all holders of record as of May 19, 2025.





The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2025 which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of May 15, 2025.







About Highwoods







Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at



