Highwoods Properties, Inc. Completes $138 Million Acquisition of Advance Auto Parts Tower in Raleigh

Highwoods Properties acquires Advance Auto Parts Tower in Raleigh for $138 million, generating projected cash net operating income of $11 million.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. has successfully acquired the Advance Auto Parts Tower in Raleigh's North Hills Business District for $138 million. This 346,000 square-foot, 20-story office building, which was completed in 2020 and holds a LEED-gold certification, is fully leased with an average lease term of 8.2 years. Adjacent to the already owned CAPTRUST Tower, this new tower is expected to generate approximately $11 million in cash net operating income within the first year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. successfully acquired the Advance Auto Parts Tower for $138 million, enhancing its portfolio in a prime location within Raleigh's North Hills Best Business District.

The acquisition includes a fully leased, LEED-gold certified, 346,000 square foot office building with a weighted average lease term of 8.2 years, indicating stable long-term cash flow.

Projected cash net operating income from the new tower is $11.0 million in the first year, contributing positively to the company's financial performance.

Highwoods Properties acknowledges potential risks that could significantly impact their operations, including customer financial difficulties, potential losses from leasing challenges, and market conditions that may not favor their projected growth.

The company highlights concerns about their ability to meet liquidity requirements and secure capital on favorable terms, which could hinder their capacity to fund growth initiatives and manage existing debt.

There are indications that increases in interest rates and operating expenses could adversely affect the company's operating results, posing a risk to financial stability.

What recent acquisition did Highwoods Properties complete?

Highwoods Properties acquired the Advance Auto Parts Tower in Raleigh for $138 million.

What is the size of Advance Auto Parts Tower?

The tower is 346,000 square feet and stands 20 stories tall.

What is the current leasing status of Advance Auto Parts Tower?

As of December 31, 2024, Advance Auto Parts Tower was 100% leased with an average lease term of 8.2 years.

What financial performance is expected post-acquisition?

The tower is projected to generate cash net operating income of $11.0 million within the first year.

Where is Highwoods Properties headquartered?

Highwoods Properties is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)



has closed the acquisition of Advance Auto Parts Tower in the heart of Raleigh’s vibrant mixed-use North Hills Best Business District for a total investment of $138 million. This 346,000 square foot, 20-story, LEED-gold certified, Class AA office tower, which delivered in 2020, was 100% leased at December 31, 2024 with a weighted average lease term of 8.2 years. Advance Auto Parts Tower is immediately adjacent to Highwoods-owned CAPTRUST Tower, a 16-story Class AA office tower encompassing 300,000 square feet that was 98.4% leased at December 31, 2024 with a weighted average lease term of 6.3 years.





Advance Auto Parts Tower is projected to generate cash net operating income of $11.0 million and GAAP net operating income of $11.9 million in the first four quarters following closing.







About Highwoods







Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at



www.highwoods.com.









Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements include, in particular, statements about our plans, strategies and prospects such as the following: the expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results; the planned sales of non-core assets and expected pricing and impact with respect to such sales, including the tax impact of such sales; the anticipated total investment, projected leasing activity, estimated replacement cost and expected net operating income of acquired properties and properties to be developed; and expected future leverage of the Company. You can identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue” or other similar words. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.





Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from Highwoods’ current expectations include, among others, the following: the financial condition of our customers could deteriorate; our assumptions regarding potential losses related to customer financial difficulties could prove incorrect; counterparties under our debt instruments, particularly our revolving credit facility, may attempt to avoid their obligations thereunder, which, if successful, would reduce our available liquidity; we may not be able to lease or re-lease second generation space, defined as previously occupied space that becomes available for lease, quickly or on as favorable terms as old leases; we may not be able to lease newly constructed buildings as quickly or on as favorable terms as originally anticipated; we may not be able to complete development, acquisition, reinvestment, disposition or joint venture projects as quickly or on as favorable terms as anticipated; development activity in our existing markets could result in an excessive supply relative to customer demand; our markets may suffer declines in economic and/or office employment growth; increases in interest rates could increase our debt service costs; increases in operating expenses could negatively impact our operating results; natural disasters and climate change could have an adverse impact on our cash flow and operating results; we may not be able to meet our liquidity requirements or obtain capital on favorable terms to fund our working capital needs and growth initiatives or repay or refinance outstanding debt upon maturity; and the Company could lose key executive officers.





This list of risks and uncertainties, however, is not intended to be exhaustive. You should also review the other cautionary statements we make in “Risk Factors” set forth in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.











Contact:











Brendan Maiorana





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com





919-872-4924































