Highwoods Properties Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.27 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $62.87 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $200.60 million from $204.74 million last year.

Highwoods Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.27 Mln. vs. $62.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $200.60 Mln vs. $204.74 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.