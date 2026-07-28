Highwoods Properties Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $93.474 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $18.270 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $216.379 million from $200.600 million last year.

Highwoods Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $93.474 Mln. vs. $18.270 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $216.379 Mln vs. $200.600 Mln last year.

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