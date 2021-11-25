Highwoods Properties (HIW) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Highwoods Properties (HIW). Shares have added about 3.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Highwoods Properties due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Highwoods Q3 FFO & Revenues Top Estimates, NOI Rises

Highwoods Properties third-quarter 2021 FFO per share of 96 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. Rental and other revenues of $195.5 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.2 million.

Results reflect decent leasing activity as well as rent and same-property cash NOI growth.

The FFO per share increased 11.6% to 96 cents, year over year, the rental and other revenues climbed 8% in the third quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Highwoods leased 672,000 square feet of second-generation office space in the third quarter, including 245,000 square feet of new leases. The in-place cash rent was up 2% per square foot on a year-over-year basis. At the end of the reported quarter, occupancy was 90.4%.

Excluding the net impact of temporary rent deferral repayments, the same-property cash NOI increased 5.2% year over year.

As of Sep 30, 2021, Highwoods had $27.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, down from $109.3 million reported as of Dec 31, 2020.

During the quarter, the company closed the acquisition of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc for $683 million.

Guidance

Highwoods predicts 2021 FFO per share of $3.73-$3.76 compared with the $3.62-$3.73 estimated earlier.

The same-property cash NOI for the current year is projected at 6-7%, while the year-end occupancy is estimated to be 90-91%. Dispositions are expected to be $87-$137 million for the year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed an upward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Highwoods Properties has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Highwoods Properties has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

