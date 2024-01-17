Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.00, changing hands as low as $21.76 per share. Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HIW's low point in its 52 week range is $17.055 per share, with $31.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.07.
