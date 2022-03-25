Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.16, changing hands as high as $45.17 per share. Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIW's low point in its 52 week range is $40.855 per share, with $48.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.19.

