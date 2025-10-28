Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Highwoods Properties (HIW) reported revenue of $201.77 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $203.38 million, representing a surprise of -0.79%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Rental and other revenues- Lease termination fees, net : $0.59 million compared to the $0.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +217.9% year over year.

: $0.59 million compared to the $0.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +217.9% year over year. Rental and other revenues- Contractual rents, net : $168.46 million versus $171.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $168.46 million versus $171.79 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Rental and other revenues- Other miscellaneous operating revenues : $13.87 million compared to the $11.3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year.

: $13.87 million compared to the $11.3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36% year over year. Rental and other revenues- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net : $14.93 million compared to the $16.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $14.93 million compared to the $16.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Rental and other revenues- Straight-line rental income, net : $3.93 million versus $3.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +108.4% change.

: $3.93 million versus $3.6 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +108.4% change. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.12 versus $0.13 estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Highwoods Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>

Shares of Highwoods Properties have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.