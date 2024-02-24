Highwoods Properties (HIW) Price Target Increased by 7.73% to 24.79

The average one-year price target for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) has been revised to 24.79 / share. This is an increase of 7.73% from the prior estimate of 23.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from the latest reported closing price of 23.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Highwoods Properties. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIW is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 130,003K shares. The put/call ratio of HIW is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 16,890K shares representing 15.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,006K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 2.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,140K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 4,615K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing an increase of 29.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 45.53% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,349K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,440K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIW by 17.65% over the last quarter.

CSRSX - Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Class L holds 4,171K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Highwoods Properties Background Information

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

