HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $HIW Reports Quarterly Earnings

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES ($HIW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.74. The company also reported revenue of $205,530,000, missing estimates of $206,076,865 by $-546,865.

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES insiders have traded $HIW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID JOHN HARTZELL sold 6,173 shares for an estimated $205,313

HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

