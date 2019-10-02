Highwoods Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HIW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.01, changing hands as low as $43.82 per share. Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIW's low point in its 52 week range is $37.09 per share, with $47.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.82.

