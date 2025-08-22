Highwoods Concludes Acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage

Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Legacy Union Parking Garage for $111.5 million, including planned near-term building improvements.

Located at 720 South Church Street in Uptown Charlotte, the 3,057-space garage provides parking for 1.2 million square feet of office space owned by Highwoods at Legacy Union, which includes the Bank of America Tower and 650 South Tryon. It is connected to these buildings by a skybridge.

About 70% of the yearly revenue comes from long-term leased customers of the Legacy Union office, with a weighted average remaining contractual term of 9 years. The remaining revenues of the garage are generated from transient and special events, primarily associated with events at the nearby 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium.

Following the closing of the transaction, Legacy Union Parking Garage is estimated to generate cash and GAAP net operating income of $8 million in the first four quarters.

Highwoods: In a Nutshell

Highwoods follows a disciplined capital-recycling strategy that entails disposing of non-core assets and redeploying the proceeds in premium asset acquisitions and accretive development projects. The above acquisition highlights the company’s efforts to expand its footprint in high-growth markets and improve the quality of the overall portfolio through acquisitions and development.

Highwoods’ well-diversified tenant base and efforts to expand in the high-growth markets are its key growth drivers. However, competition from other players is likely to limit its pricing power and hurt profitability. High interest expenses add to its woes.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 3.5% compared with the industry's decline of 1.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM and W.P. Carey WPC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLYM’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 2 cents northward to $1.88 over the past week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPC’s 2025 FFO per share has moved a cent downward to $4.87 over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.