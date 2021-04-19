Markets
APTS

Highwoods Agrees To Buy Certain Office Assets From Preferred Apartment Communities

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - North Carolina -based real estate investment trust Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) announced Monday its agreement to acquire a portfolio of office assets from Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS).

The company's total investment, including the estimated value of the non-core assets, is expected to be $769 million. This includes $28 million of near-term building improvements and $5 million of transaction costs.

The core portfolio to be acquired consists of four Class A office assets in Charlotte and Raleigh and one mixed-use redevelopment site in Atlanta.

Highwoods said it has also agreed to acquire two non-core assets: a mezzanine loan related to a recently constructed office building in Atlanta; and Armour Yards, a multi-building creative office project in Atlanta.

The transaction is expected to include, among other things, the assumption of four secured loans collateralized by the core office buildings estimated to be recorded at fair value of $403 million in total.

The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is scheduled to close during the third quarter of 2021.

The company's plan is to ultimately fund the acquisition primarily by accelerating the sales of existing non-core assets. The company expects to return its balance sheet metrics to current levels by mid-2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APTS HIW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular