Highwood Asset Management Updates and Board Appointment

October 31, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Highwood Oil Co. Ltd. (TSE:HAM) has released an update.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. reports promising results from its first well in the Basal Belly River horizon, producing over 350 barrels per day of light oil. The company’s overall production has increased, exceeding 6,300 boe/d, and they maintain their 2024 guidance for production and capital expenditures. Additionally, Ray Kwan has been appointed to the Board of Directors, signaling strategic leadership enhancement.

