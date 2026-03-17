Highwood Asset Management Ltd. Announces Fall In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (HAM.V) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$21.71 million, or C$1.46 per share. This compares with C$27.95 million, or C$1.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to C$101.85 million from C$109.49 million last year.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$21.71 Mln. vs. C$27.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.46 vs. C$1.85 last year. -Revenue: C$101.85 Mln vs. C$109.49 Mln last year.

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