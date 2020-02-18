Highway Holdings Reports Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) reported third-quarter profit per share of $0.08 compared to a loss of $0.08, a year ago. The company said its results for the quarter benefited from the multi-year investments in Myanmar, and management's strategic focus on reducing the higher manufacturing costs.

Third-quarter net sales increased 22 percent to $3.6 million from $2.9 million a year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $287 thousand year-over-year.

The company noted that the coronavirus outbreak will impact its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China, as well as its supply chain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.