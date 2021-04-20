Highway Holdings' (NASDAQ:HIHO) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Highway Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$789k ÷ (US$16m - US$3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Highway Holdings has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.4%.

NasdaqCM:HIHO Return on Capital Employed April 20th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Highway Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Highway Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 11% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Highway Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Highway Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Highway Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 1.5% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

